Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (AAIF.L) (LON:AAIF) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2.55 Per Share

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (AAIF.L) (LON:AAIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (AAIF.L)’s previous dividend of $2.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of AAIF opened at GBX 236.80 ($3.09) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £416.72 million and a P/E ratio of -11.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 224.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 200.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 140.59 ($1.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 243 ($3.17).
About Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (AAIF.L)
