Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (AAIF.L) (LON:AAIF) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2.55 Per Share

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (AAIF.L) (LON:AAIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (AAIF.L)’s previous dividend of $2.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of AAIF opened at GBX 236.80 ($3.09) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £416.72 million and a P/E ratio of -11.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 224.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 200.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 140.59 ($1.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 243 ($3.17).

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

