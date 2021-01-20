Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:AWP)

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.
Shares of NYSE:AWP opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $7.01.
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile
