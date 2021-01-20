Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:AWP)

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE:AWP opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $7.01.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

