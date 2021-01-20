Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AXDX. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $19.11. The company has a market cap of $507.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.35.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 39,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $373,625.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $499,975.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2,008.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 39,827 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 28.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.