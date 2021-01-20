ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Shares Up 5.8%

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) shares rose 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 160,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 179,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,668 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of ADDvantage Technologies Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications.

