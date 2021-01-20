Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Raised by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,737 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 0.5% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 20.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,100,000 after buying an additional 1,045,762 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2,160.3% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock worth $250,715,000 after buying an additional 488,597 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 70.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 996,456 shares of the software company’s stock worth $488,584,000 after buying an additional 412,566 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,045,297,000 after buying an additional 336,890 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $456.50. 4,191,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,362. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $218.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $474.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.27.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total value of $1,923,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,266 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,748 shares of company stock worth $4,123,662 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

