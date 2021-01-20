Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) PT Raised to $98.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $89.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.45% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WMS. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $89.54 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $97.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $544.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 8,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $512,513.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,271.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Haney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,068,549 shares of company stock worth $151,501,989. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 364.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.