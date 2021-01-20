Advanced Internet Blocks Market Cap Achieves $90.37 Million (AIB)

Advanced Internet Blocks (CURRENCY:AIB) traded up 55.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One Advanced Internet Blocks coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Advanced Internet Blocks has traded 72% higher against the U.S. dollar. Advanced Internet Blocks has a total market cap of $90.37 million and $20.00 worth of Advanced Internet Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.14 or 0.00413274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000266 BTC.

About Advanced Internet Blocks

Advanced Internet Blocks (CRYPTO:AIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2015. Advanced Internet Blocks’ total supply is 31,413,254,180 coins and its circulating supply is 24,213,254,183 coins. The official website for Advanced Internet Blocks is aib.iobond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Advanced Internet Block is a project designed to get funds through the value of the coin itself in order to invest in the field of real estate, internet(mobile) application and future infrastructure and reinvest back in the coin's development. 99.998% of AIB's supply was premined and 500000 AIB remained to be mined during the next 10 years. “

Buying and Selling Advanced Internet Blocks

Advanced Internet Blocks can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Internet Blocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Internet Blocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Advanced Internet Blocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

