Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Trading 14.4% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) shares traded up 14.4% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $14.79 and last traded at $13.92. 2,465,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 1,112,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

Specifically, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $99,158.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,292 shares in the company, valued at $187,846.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Machado acquired 10,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,656.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.42. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.72.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 397.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth $117,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.