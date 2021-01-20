Aeron (ARNX) Market Capitalization Achieves $105,455.24

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last week, Aeron has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aeron token can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeron has a total market cap of $105,455.24 and approximately $73,785.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00060360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.48 or 0.00537011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00043579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.01 or 0.03926158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00016381 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00012895 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron (ARNX) is a token. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

