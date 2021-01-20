Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,101 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,757 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 2.1% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 79.6% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.83. 1,091,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,123,253. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $223.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

