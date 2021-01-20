AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in AGCO by 0.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 7.5% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 8.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 9,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $834,839.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,367 shares in the company, valued at $11,317,831.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total transaction of $613,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,877.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,968 shares of company stock worth $22,770,653. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $115.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $118.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.97.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGCO. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

