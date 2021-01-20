Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Stock Position Increased by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 474,301 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up 2.9% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $33,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $64,269,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,343,945 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,119,000 after purchasing an additional 801,403 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 941,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,241,000 after purchasing an additional 473,171 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,982,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,960,385 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,760,000 after purchasing an additional 183,309 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEM. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.49. 1,245,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,074. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $980.61 million during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

