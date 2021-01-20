Agora (NASDAQ:API) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Agora (NASDAQ:API) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service principally in the People’s Republic of China, the United States and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into their applications. Agora, Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Agora from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Agora presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

NASDAQ:API traded up $7.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,460,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,515. Agora has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $68.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.70.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Agora had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $30.85 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agora will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Agora stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

