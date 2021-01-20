Agora (NASDAQ:API) Trading 5.2% Higher

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.75 and last traded at $39.07. 1,589,483 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 1,288,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.14.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Agora from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. 86 Research started coverage on Agora in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Agora in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Agora presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.70.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Agora had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Agora stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 17.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agora (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

