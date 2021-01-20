AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) PT Lowered to $28.00 at CIBC

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its target price dropped by research analysts at CIBC from $31.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 92.84% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on AirBoss of America from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on AirBoss of America from $43.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on AirBoss of America from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of ABSSF traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.52. 83,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,826. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber compounds and specialty finished products to industrial, automotive, defense, first response, and healthcare markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group.

