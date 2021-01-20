Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Shares Gap Up to $25.81

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.81, but opened at $29.00. Airgain shares last traded at $24.13, with a volume of 4,351 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Airgain from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $223.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.45 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.80.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Airgain during the 4th quarter worth $783,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airgain during the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Airgain by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 20,512 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Airgain by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 41,947 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airgain in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. 47.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

