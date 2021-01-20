Alessandro Premoli Sells 5,000 Shares of Goldmoney Inc. (XAU.TO) (TSE:XAU) Stock

Goldmoney Inc. (XAU.TO) (TSE:XAU) Senior Officer Alessandro Premoli sold 5,000 shares of Goldmoney Inc. (XAU.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.10, for a total transaction of C$15,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,823,308.40.

Goldmoney Inc. (XAU.TO) stock opened at C$3.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$259.14 million and a PE ratio of 110.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 22.81 and a quick ratio of 7.59. Goldmoney Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.40 and a 12 month high of C$3.75.

Goldmoney Inc. (XAU.TO) (TSE:XAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$243.61 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal focused investment company worldwide. The company is involved in the investment, custody, and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and gold and silver collateralized lending and borrowing through LendBorrowTrust.com, as well as coin retailing and lending.

