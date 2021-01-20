Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) PT Lowered to $45.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of ANCUF stock opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.85. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $37.06.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

