Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$43.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$51.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CIBC lowered their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$47.91.

Shares of ATD.B stock opened at C$37.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.74 billion and a PE ratio of 15.12. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$30.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.49.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

