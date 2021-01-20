Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target Raised to $119.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ALLE. Bank of America upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $114.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion has a 1-year low of $77.37 and a 1-year high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $728.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.79 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 38.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth $41,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

