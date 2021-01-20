Allen Capital Group LLC Boosts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in 3M by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 14,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in 3M by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in 3M by 2.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in 3M by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 4,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded up $3.57 on Tuesday, hitting $169.12. 3,189,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,403,763. The firm has a market cap of $97.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.81. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $181.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.33.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

