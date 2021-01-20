Allen Capital Group LLC Invests $211,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,908,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,119,000 after acquiring an additional 92,532 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,583,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,301,000 after acquiring an additional 14,314 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,082,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,139,000 after acquiring an additional 151,878 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,976,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,270,000 after acquiring an additional 152,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.1% during the third quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,207,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,985,000 after acquiring an additional 176,052 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,314,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,387. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $63.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

