Allen Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Allen Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,834 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.7% during the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $206.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.76.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

