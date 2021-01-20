Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 122 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Allen Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,309,000 after acquiring an additional 768,315 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Baidu by 26.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,372,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,355,000 after purchasing an additional 500,886 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 24.9% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,202,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $278,764,000 after buying an additional 439,463 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Baidu by 88.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,448,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,362,000 after buying an additional 681,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,297,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $164,309,000 after buying an additional 575,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIDU. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark increased their target price on Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Baidu from $183.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $11.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,865,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,022,433. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $258.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.92. The stock has a market cap of $86.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

