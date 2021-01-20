Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.25 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.0% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $15,503,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 38,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 42.9% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.91. The stock has a market cap of $428.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $163.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

