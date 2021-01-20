Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,784.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,843.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,759.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1,619.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,826.38.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

