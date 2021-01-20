Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Decreased by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 928 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.2% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $67.13 on Tuesday, reaching $1,794.75. The company had a trading volume of 70,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,600. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,764.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,613.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,843.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,826.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

