Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.98

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.98 and last traded at $31.98, with a volume of 541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.37.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Altabancorp alerts:

The company has a market cap of $604.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.91.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $31.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.27 million. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altabancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altabancorp news, major shareholder & Susan Christiansen Fam Brett acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $60,434.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Brent Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Altabancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,228 shares of company stock valued at $61,200 and sold 18,000 shares valued at $486,795. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Altabancorp in the third quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the third quarter valued at $191,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altabancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTA)

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.