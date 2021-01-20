Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.92

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.92 and last traded at C$15.51, with a volume of 25758 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.07.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$14.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) cut their price objective on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48. The firm has a market cap of C$634.61 million and a P/E ratio of -20.76.

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$16.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald James Warr sold 4,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.88, for a total value of C$62,626.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,236,708.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

