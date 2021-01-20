Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALTM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Altus Midstream from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Altus Midstream from $10.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of Altus Midstream stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.46. The company has a market capitalization of $812.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.97. Altus Midstream has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $54.00.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $40.17 million during the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 1,952.50% and a negative net margin of 255.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Altus Midstream will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 5,603.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 86,130 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 257.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 334,800 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

