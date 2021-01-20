Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is OLD National Bancorp IN’s 7th Largest Position

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,335 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.0% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $46,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,648.87.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,120.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 91.38, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,178.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3,170.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

