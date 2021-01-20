Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Bought by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in Ameren by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Ameren by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.14.

AEE stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.41. 61,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,429. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.94. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $87.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

