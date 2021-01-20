American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

ACC opened at $42.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average of $37.74. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $49.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.77, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.45). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. American Campus Communities’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACC. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the third quarter worth about $33,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 281.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

