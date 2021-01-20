American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc reduced its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 550,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after buying an additional 38,546 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,660 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 450,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,820,000 after buying an additional 21,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.71. 2,775,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,819,894. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.08. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.36.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

