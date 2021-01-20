Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives $120.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.08.

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of APH traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,554. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $137.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.20.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

In other news, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $2,359,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $28,359,786.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,216,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 460,919 shares of company stock worth $54,744,348. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Amphenol by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

