Analysts Anticipate BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) to Announce -$0.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BEST’s earnings. BEST posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 800%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BEST will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BEST.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. BEST had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BEST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BEST from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.80 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of BEST in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BEST in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of BEST by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BEST by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,724,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,175,000 after acquiring an additional 643,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of BEST by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 546,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 191,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEST stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 423,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,271,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.72. BEST has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25.

About BEST

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

