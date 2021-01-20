Analysts Anticipate Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to Post $0.48 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.50. Corning reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cross Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,564,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.25, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.62. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

In related news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $209,586.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,852.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,550 shares of company stock worth $2,452,425. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Corning by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 96,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

