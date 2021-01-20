Analysts Anticipate Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to Announce $0.90 EPS

Analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Houlihan Lokey reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $275.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $702,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $702,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 19,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,464 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 50,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $71.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.94. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $73.26.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

