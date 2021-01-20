Analysts Anticipate Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to Post $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.75. Houlihan Lokey posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $275.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HLI shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $71.69 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $73.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.61 and a 200-day moving average of $61.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.68.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $39,012.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 19,400 shares of company stock worth $1,314,464 in the last ninety days. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLI. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 959.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 38,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

