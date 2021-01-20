Analysts Anticipate Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $429.31 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will report sales of $429.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $418.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $447.00 million. Kennametal reported sales of $505.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kennametal.
Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.29 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:KMT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.88. 2,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -96.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.43. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $41.49.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000.
About Kennametal
Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.
