Analysts Anticipate Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.91. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $414.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.70 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $112.58.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,799,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,369,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,034,000 after buying an additional 889,351 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

