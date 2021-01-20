Analysts Anticipate Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to Post $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.87. Steel Dynamics posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $4.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STLD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

STLD traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.18. 2,114,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,130. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.51. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $77,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3,586.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

