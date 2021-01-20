Analysts Anticipate The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to Post $1.44 EPS

Equities research analysts expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Hershey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.48. The Hershey posted earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share.

HSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.25.

NYSE HSY traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.63. 29,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $161.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.60.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $377,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,808,652.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,781 over the last three months. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hershey by 535.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,455,000 after buying an additional 1,307,591 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in The Hershey by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,412,000 after buying an additional 797,162 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in The Hershey by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,635,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,420,000 after buying an additional 550,580 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in The Hershey by 312.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 379,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,440,000 after buying an additional 287,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Hershey by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 883,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,647,000 after buying an additional 225,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

