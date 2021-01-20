Analysts Expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Axalta Coating Systems posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.26. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.44 million.

AXTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of AXTA opened at $28.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $992,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 17.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,569,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $411,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,879 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at about $58,685,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 20.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,424,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,224,000 after acquiring an additional 592,858 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 455.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 487,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after acquiring an additional 399,743 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at about $7,200,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

