Analysts Expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GMS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.51. GMS reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $812.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GMS shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered shares of GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens lowered shares of GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

NYSE GMS opened at $32.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76. GMS has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 2.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of GMS by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in GMS by 48.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in GMS by 132.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in GMS by 38.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in GMS by 2.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

