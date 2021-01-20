Analysts Expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.20. Independence Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,792,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,502,000 after purchasing an additional 701,414 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $1,240,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 239.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 173,421 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $3,887,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRT stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.24. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $16.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

