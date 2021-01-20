Analysts Expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to Post $0.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) will report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.04. Iteris reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 7.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

ITI opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86. Iteris has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $7.81.

In other Iteris news, VP Ramin M. Massoumi sold 4,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $37,407.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,977 shares in the company, valued at $247,657.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard Mooney sold 33,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $161,512.20. 5.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITI. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Iteris in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 91.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 58,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 53.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 3.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 97,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

