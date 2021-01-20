Analysts Expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will announce earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Pacira BioSciences posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $4.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCRX. Wedbush lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.15.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $73.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $77.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

In related news, President Max Reinhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $1,584,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total value of $791,400.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,110 shares of company stock worth $2,692,589. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,141,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

