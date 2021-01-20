Analysts Expect Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Weingarten Realty Investors reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.20). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $60,186.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,073.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,702,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,678,000 after buying an additional 1,972,888 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,631,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 5,472.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,064,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,146,000 after buying an additional 1,045,163 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,572,000. Finally, GEM Realty Capital lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. GEM Realty Capital now owns 898,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,238,000 after purchasing an additional 584,862 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

