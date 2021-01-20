Analysts Expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Workhorse Group posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Workhorse Group.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WKHS. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $118,704.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H. Benjamin Samuels sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 560,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,009,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 516,129 shares of company stock valued at $11,762,213. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 3,066.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,335,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WKHS stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $22.95. 207,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,319,699. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $30.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workhorse Group (WKHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.